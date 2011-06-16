You might like this
HTC Sensation
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 June, 2011
- Operating System :Android 2.3.4
- Processor : Dual Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 1520 mAh
- Display : 4.3 inches
- Resolution : 540 x 960 pixels
- RAM : 768 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
An android 3G smartphone with 4.3 inches capacitive touchscreen, Wi-fi, dual camera having 8 MP front camera.
Display
|Type
|
Super LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
540 x 960 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
256 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
768 MB
|Internal Memory
|
1 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Card Slot: microSD, 8 GB included)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (3264x2448 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection)
|Front Camera
|
VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 pixels)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps, stereo sound rec)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1520 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
8.2 hrs
|Standby Time
|
350 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
126.1 x 65.4 x 11.3 mm (4.96 x 2.57 x 0.44 in)
|Weight
|
148 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Dual Core 1.2 GHz (Scorpion, Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon S3 MSM8260)
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3.4 (Gingerbread, upgradable to 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich),HTC Sense 3.0 UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Up to 114 kbps Up to 560 kbps)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
MHL
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, WMA, WAV, M4A (Apple lossless), AMR, OGG, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, XviD, WMV, 3GP, 3G2)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope
|Built in Applications
|
Yes ( Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk, Picasa)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass)
