Sensation

HTC Sensation

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 June, 2011
  • Operating System : Android 2.3.4
  • Processor : Dual Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 1520 mAh
  • Display : 4.3 inches
  • Resolution : 540 x 960 pixels
  • RAM : 768 MB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

An android 3G smartphone with 4.3 inches capacitive touchscreen, Wi-fi, dual camera having 8 MP front camera.

Display

Type

Super LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

540 x 960 pixels

Pixel Density

256 ppi

Screen Size

4.3 inches

Memory

RAM

768 MB

Internal Memory

1 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Card Slot: microSD, 8 GB included)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (3264x2448 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection)
Front Camera

VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 pixels)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (Dual-LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps, stereo sound rec)

Battery

Capacity

1520 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

8.2 hrs

Standby Time

350 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

126.1 x 65.4 x 11.3 mm (4.96 x 2.57 x 0.44 in)
Weight

148 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Dual Core 1.2 GHz (Scorpion, Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon S3 MSM8260)
Operating System

Android 2.3.4 (Gingerbread, upgradable to 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich),HTC Sense 3.0 UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Up to 114 kbps Up to 560 kbps)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

MHL

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, WMA, WAV, M4A (Apple lossless), AMR, OGG, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, XviD, WMV, 3GP, 3G2)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope

Built in Applications

Yes ( Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk, Picasa)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass)

