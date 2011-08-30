You might like this
HTC EVO 3D
Product Features :
- Launch : 30 August, 2011
- Operating System :Android 2.3
- Processor : Dual Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 1730 mAh
- Display : 4.3 inches
- Resolution : 540 x 960 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 3D android touchscreen smartphone having dual camera with LED flash, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity, bluetooth, 3G support & runs on latest Android v2.3 Gingerbread OS.
Display
|Type
|
3D LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
540 x 960 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
256 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
1 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2560Ñ…1920 pixels, autofocus, Stereoscopic photos (2 MP only) & videos; geo-tagging)
|Front Camera
|
1.3 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p@30fps (2D), 720p@30fps (3D))
Battery
|Capacity
|
1730 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
9.2 hrs
|Standby Time
|
358 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
126 x 65 x 12.1 mm (4.96 x 2.56 x 0.48 in)
|Weight
|
170 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Dual Core 1.2 GHz (Scorpion, Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon S3 MSM8660)
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3 (Gingerbread, upgradable to 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), HTC Sense UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP, EDR)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Up to 114 kbps Up to 560 kbps)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
MHL
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (SRS virtual surround sound (via wired headphones))
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, WAV, WMA)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, H.263, H.264, WMV)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Facebook, Flickr, Twitter applications, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk, Picasa integration)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass)
