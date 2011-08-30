  • 03:18 Jan 01, 2020
EVO 3D

HTC EVO 3D

Rs. 6190

Product Features :

  • Launch : 30 August, 2011
  • Operating System : Android 2.3
  • Processor : Dual Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 1730 mAh
  • Display : 4.3 inches
  • Resolution : 540 x 960 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 3D android touchscreen smartphone having dual camera with LED flash, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity, bluetooth, 3G support & runs on latest Android v2.3 Gingerbread OS.

Display

Type

3D LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

540 x 960 pixels

Pixel Density

256 ppi

Screen Size

4.3 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

1 GB

Expandable

32 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2560Ñ…1920 pixels, autofocus, Stereoscopic photos (2 MP only) & videos; geo-tagging)
Front Camera

1.3 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual-LED)
Video Recording

Yes (720p@30fps (2D), 720p@30fps (3D))

Battery

Capacity

1730 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

9.2 hrs

Standby Time

358 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

126 x 65 x 12.1 mm (4.96 x 2.56 x 0.48 in)
Weight

170 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Dual Core 1.2 GHz (Scorpion, Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon S3 MSM8660)
Operating System

Android 2.3 (Gingerbread, upgradable to 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), HTC Sense UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP, EDR)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Up to 114 kbps Up to 560 kbps)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

MHL

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (SRS virtual surround sound (via wired headphones))
SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, WAV, WMA)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, H.263, H.264, WMV)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope

Built in Applications

Yes (Facebook, Flickr, Twitter applications, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk, Picasa integration)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multitouch, Corning Gorilla Glass)

HTC Image gallery

