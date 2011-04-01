You might like this
HTC Desire S
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 April, 2011
- Operating System :Android 2.3
- Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
- Battery : 1450 mAh
- Display : 3.7 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
- RAM : 768 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
An android 3.7 inches capacitive touchscreen smartphone with Wi-fi, 5 MP camera & LED flash.
Display
|Type
|
Super LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
480 x 800 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
252 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
768 MB
|Internal Memory
|
1 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2592 x 1944 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 pixels)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1450 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
10 hrs
|Standby Time
|
430 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
115 x 59.8 x 11.6 mm (4.53 x 2.35 x 0.46 in)
|Weight
|
130 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1 GHz (Scorpion, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8255 Snapdragon)
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3 (Gingerbread, upgradable to v4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), HTC Sense UI 3.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100 )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP, EDR)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Up to 114 kbps Up to 560 kbps)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, WMA, WAV, M4A (Apple lossless), AMR, OGG, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, XviD, WMV, 3GP, 3G2)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (oogle Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk, Picasa)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive, Corning Gorilla Glass, Multi-Touch Screen)
