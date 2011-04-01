  • 01:15 Feb 05, 2020
Desire S

HTC Desire S

Rs. 3398

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 April, 2011
  • Operating System : Android 2.3
  • Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
  • Battery : 1450 mAh
  • Display : 3.7 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
  • RAM : 768 MB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

An android 3.7 inches capacitive touchscreen smartphone with Wi-fi, 5 MP camera & LED flash.

Display

Type

Super LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

480 x 800 pixels

Pixel Density

252 ppi

Screen Size

3.7 inches

Memory

RAM

768 MB

Internal Memory

1 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2592 x 1944 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 pixels)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (720p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

1450 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

10 hrs

Standby Time

430 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

115 x 59.8 x 11.6 mm (4.53 x 2.35 x 0.46 in)
Weight

130 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1 GHz (Scorpion, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8255 Snapdragon)
Operating System

Android 2.3 (Gingerbread, upgradable to v4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), HTC Sense UI 3.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100 )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP, EDR)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Up to 114 kbps Up to 560 kbps)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, WMA, WAV, M4A (Apple lossless), AMR, OGG, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, XviD, WMV, 3GP, 3G2)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (oogle Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk, Picasa)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive, Corning Gorilla Glass, Multi-Touch Screen)

