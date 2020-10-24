Desire 21 Pro 5G
Coming Soon

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and also has HDR 10 support. The display has a centered punch-hole on the top housing the front camera of the device. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G processor that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is also expandable with the help of a MicroSD card. 

 

For the optics, the device features a quad camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera with AI Scene Detection, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 118-degree FOV, a 40mm 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 16MP camera for handling selfies and video calls. 

 

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support but comes with a lower wattage charger in the box.

 

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Dual-band Wifi, GPS. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (HDR 10)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

Yes (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV, 2MP 40mm f/2.4 macro lens, 2MP f/2.4 Depth Sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

167.1 x 78.4 x 9.1 mm

Weight

205 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 690 5G processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-Band Wifi)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

SIM

Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G smartphone launched with quad cameras, 5000mAh battery and more

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G smartphone launched with quad cameras, 5000mAh battery and more

HTC has quietly launched a new smartphone in the industry targeted at the lower mid-range segment and the device is called the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

HTC Image gallery

Latest HTC Mobiles

HTC Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies