Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and also has HDR 10 support. The display has a centered punch-hole on the top housing the front camera of the device.
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G processor that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is also expandable with the help of a MicroSD card.
For the optics, the device features a quad camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera with AI Scene Detection, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 118-degree FOV, a 40mm 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 16MP camera for handling selfies and video calls.
The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support but comes with a lower wattage charger in the box.
Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Dual-band Wifi, GPS. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (HDR 10)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV, 2MP 40mm f/2.4 macro lens, 2MP f/2.4 Depth Sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
167.1 x 78.4 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|
205 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 690 5G processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-Band Wifi)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
