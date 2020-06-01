You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa core 2.45 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
HTC Desire 20 Pro is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone is backed by a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and dual-band WiFi.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19.5:9 display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.45 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
Yes
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP68)
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
