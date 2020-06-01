Description

HTC Desire 20 Pro is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone is backed by a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and dual-band WiFi.