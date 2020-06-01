Desire 20 Pro
Coming Soon

HTC Desire 20 Pro

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.45 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.45 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

HTC Desire 20 Pro is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone is backed by a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and dual-band WiFi.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19.5:9 display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.45 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 665G 5G processor, Adreno 620 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

Yes

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP68)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (capacitive touchscreen)
Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

HTC Image gallery

Latest HTC Mobiles

HTC Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies