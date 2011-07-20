You might like this
HTC Chacha
Product Features :
- Launch : 20 July, 2011
- Operating System :Android 2.3
- Processor : Single Core 800 MHz
- Battery : 1250 mAh
- Display : 2.6 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 320 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 3G enabled smartphone with touch as well as QWERTY keypad, dual camera, Wi-Fi, Android OS & a dedicated Facebook button.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
480 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
222 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
512 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2592 x 1944 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, face detection, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 pixels)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (480p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1250 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
7.30 hrs
|Standby Time
|
430 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
114.4 x 64.6 x 10.7 mm (4.50 x 2.54 x 0.42 in)
|Weight
|
120 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 800 MHz (ARM11, Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 MSM7227)
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3 (Gingerbread, HTC Sense 2.1 UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, WMA, WAV, AMR, OGG, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, WMV, 3GP, 3G2)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Facebook with dedicated key, Twitter, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk, Picasa integration)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Qwerty (TFT capacitive touchscreen, Corning Gorilla Glass)
