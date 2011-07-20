  • 18:15 Apr 03, 2020
Chacha

HTC Chacha

Price :

Rs. 7699

Product Features :

  • Launch : 20 July, 2011
  • Operating System : Android 2.3
  • Processor : Single Core 800 MHz
  • Battery : 1250 mAh
  • Display : 2.6 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 320 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 3G enabled smartphone with touch as well as QWERTY keypad, dual camera, Wi-Fi, Android OS & a dedicated Facebook button.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

480 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

222 ppi

Screen Size

2.6 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

512 MB

Expandable

32 GB (Card Slot: microSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2592 x 1944 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, face detection, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 pixels)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (480p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

1250 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

7.30 hrs

Standby Time

430 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

114.4 x 64.6 x 10.7 mm (4.50 x 2.54 x 0.42 in)
Weight

120 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 800 MHz (ARM11, Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 MSM7227)
Operating System

Android 2.3 (Gingerbread, HTC Sense 2.1 UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, WMA, WAV, AMR, OGG, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, WMV, 3GP, 3G2)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Facebook with dedicated key, Twitter, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Talk, Picasa integration)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Qwerty (TFT capacitive touchscreen, Corning Gorilla Glass)

