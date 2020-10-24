You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 3800 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Honor V40 Lite has a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also has an In-display fingerprint sensor.
On the camera part, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens along with an LED flash. For the front, it has a single 32MP primary shooter for selfies and video calls.
It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and runs on Android 10 based Magic UI 4.0 out of the box. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+, OLED (with 90Hz refresh rate )
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
392 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K, 1080p, 720p @ 960fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3800 mAh (with 66W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.1 x 74.1 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|
169 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V))
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Magic UI 4.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen

