V40 Lite
Coming Soon

Honor V40 Lite

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 3800 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Honor V40 Lite has a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also has an In-display fingerprint sensor.

 

On the camera part, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens along with an LED flash. For the front, it has a single 32MP primary shooter for selfies and video calls.

 

It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and runs on Android 10 based Magic UI 4.0 out of the box. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Full HD+, OLED (with 90Hz refresh rate )
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

392 ppi

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 64MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K, 1080p, 720p @ 960fps)

Battery

Capacity

3800 mAh (with 66W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

160.1 x 74.1 x 7.6 mm

Weight

169 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V))
Operating System

Android 10 (Magic UI 4.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Honor V40 Lite has a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

