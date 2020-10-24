Description

Honor V40 Lite has a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also has an In-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera part, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens along with an LED flash. For the front, it has a single 32MP primary shooter for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and runs on Android 10 based Magic UI 4.0 out of the box. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.