Description

Honor V40 5G pack a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and up to 800 nits brightness. On the software-side, it will be shipped with the latest Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10.





For the camera, the Honor V40 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup. It is featuring featuring a 50-megapixel camera with 1/1.56″ RYYB Sony IMX766 sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel nad a ToF sensor.





Honor V40 5G packs a 4000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support that can charge up to 60% in 15 minutes and 50W wireless charging technology. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.