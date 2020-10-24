You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.72 inches
- Resolution : 2676 x 1236 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Honor V40 5G pack a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and up to 800 nits brightness. On the software-side, it will be shipped with the latest Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10.
For the camera, the Honor V40 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup. It is featuring featuring a 50-megapixel camera with 1/1.56″ RYYB Sony IMX766 sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel nad a ToF sensor.
Honor V40 5G packs a 4000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support that can charge up to 60% in 15 minutes and 50W wireless charging technology. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED 120 Hz curved display with up to 800 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate)
|Resolution
|
2676 x 1236 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.72 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB, 256 GB
|Expandable
|
No (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
50MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 50-megapixel camera with 1/1.56? RYYB Sony IMX766 sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (16MP with a ToF sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (66W fast charging support and 50W fast wireless charging technology)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
186 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.6 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 1000+)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Magic UI 4.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
