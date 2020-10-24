V40 5G
Honor V40 5G

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.6 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.72 inches
  • Resolution : 2676 x 1236 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Honor V40 5G pack a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and up to 800 nits brightness. On the software-side, it will be shipped with the latest Magic UI 4.0 based on Android 10.

 
For the camera, the Honor V40 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup. It is featuring featuring a 50-megapixel camera with 1/1.56″ RYYB Sony IMX766 sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel nad a ToF sensor.

 
Honor V40 5G packs a 4000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support that can charge up to 60% in 15 minutes and 50W wireless charging technology. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED 120 Hz curved display with up to 800 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate)
Resolution

2676 x 1236 pixels

Screen Size

6.72 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB, 256 GB

Expandable

No (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 50-megapixel camera with 1/1.56? RYYB Sony IMX766 sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (16MP with a ToF sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (66W fast charging support and 50W fast wireless charging technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

186 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.6 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 1000+)
Operating System

Android 10 (Magic UI 4.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor V40 5G announced with Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 50MP triple cameras

Honor V40 5G announced with Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 50MP triple cameras

Honor V40 5G packs a 4000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support that can charge up to 60% in 15 minutes and 50W wireless charging technology.

Honor V40 to reportedly feature Google Services

Honor V40 to reportedly feature Google Services

Honor V40 will reportedly come with Google Services, following its separation from Huawei brand.

Honor V40 price leaked ahead of January 22 launch

Honor V40 price leaked ahead of January 22 launch

Honor V40 5G will be equipped with a quad-camera setup. It will be featuring a 50-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel laser focus sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Honor V40 launch postponed to January 22, official renders surface

Honor V40 launch postponed to January 22, official renders surface

Honor V40 5G is said to feature 66W fast charging support and 45W fast wireless charging technology. It will feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colours, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Honor V40 5G confirmed to feature 50MP camera

Honor V40 5G confirmed to feature 50MP camera

Honor V40 5G will be equipped with a quad-camera setup. It will be featuring a 50-megapixel camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel laser focus sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Honor V40 spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch on January 18

Honor V40 spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch on January 18

Honor V40 will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor clocked at 2.0Ghz.

Honor V40 5G officially confirmed to be announced on January 18

Honor V40 5G officially confirmed to be announced on January 18

Honor V40 will sport a quad-camera setup with the 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 lens or a 64-megapixel camera. Other sensors will include an 8-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will have a front camera of 32-megapixel.

Honor V40 full specifications leaked online

Honor V40 full specifications leaked online

Honor V40 will feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

