Description

Honor V40 will feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will house an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

For the camera, the Honor V40 will sport a quad-camera setup with the 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 lens or a 64-megapixel camera. Other sensors will include an 8-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will have a front camera of 32-megapixel.

Honor V40 will be backed up by 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and 45W fast wireless charging technology. It will run Android 10 OS with Magic UI 4.0 on top.