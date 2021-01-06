V40
Rumoured Specs

Honor V40

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.72 inches
  • Resolution : 2676 x 1236 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Honor V40 will feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone will house an in-display fingerprint scanner.

 

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

 

For the camera, the Honor V40 will sport a quad-camera setup with the 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 lens or a 64-megapixel camera. Other sensors will include an 8-megapixel superwide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It will have a front camera of 32-megapixel.

Honor V40 will be backed up by 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and 45W fast wireless charging technology. It will run Android 10 OS with Magic UI 4.0 on top.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (1.07 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate)
Resolution

2676 x 1236 pixels

Screen Size

6.72 inches (18:9 aspect ratio)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (66W fast charging support and 45W fast wireless charging technology)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

184 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 1000+)
Operating System

Android 10 (Magic UI 4.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, G- sensor, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor V40 full specifications leaked online

Honor V40 will feature a 6.72-inch OLED screen with a full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, 1.07 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

