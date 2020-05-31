Description

Honor Play 4 Pro features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Kirin 990 processor clocked at 2.86 GHz, coupled with 8GB along with 128GB internal storage. There is an side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Honor Play 4 Pro features a dual-camera setup which includes a 40-megapixel main shooter with Sony IMX600 RYYB sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and a 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom. There is a dual front camera setup with 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera.



It runs Android 10 OS with EMIUI 10.1 on top. The device has a 4200mAh battery with 40w charging. Connectivity features are dual 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.