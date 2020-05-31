You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4200 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Honor Play 4 Pro features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Kirin 990 processor clocked at 2.86 GHz, coupled with 8GB along with 128GB internal storage. There is an side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Honor Play 4 Pro features a dual-camera setup which includes a 40-megapixel main shooter with Sony IMX600 RYYB sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and a 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom. There is a dual front camera setup with 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera.
It runs Android 10 OS with EMIUI 10.1 on top. The device has a 4200mAh battery with 40w charging. Connectivity features are dual 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
40MP + 8MP (Dual Cameras: 40MP rear camera with Sony IMX600 RYYB sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, secondary 8MP telephoto camera with OIS, 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom)
|Front Camera
|
32MP + 8MP (32MP front-facing camera, secondary 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4200 mAh (with 40W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Kirin 990 with ARM Mali-G76MP16)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Honor News
