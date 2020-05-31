Play 4 Pro
Honor Play 4 Pro

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4200 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 40MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Honor Play 4 Pro features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Kirin 990 processor clocked at 2.86 GHz, coupled with 8GB along with 128GB internal storage. There is an side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Honor Play 4 Pro features a dual-camera setup which includes a 40-megapixel main shooter with Sony IMX600 RYYB sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and a 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom. There is a dual front camera setup with 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera.

It runs Android 10 OS with EMIUI 10.1 on top. The device has a 4200mAh battery with 40w charging. Connectivity features are dual 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.57 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

40MP + 8MP (Dual Cameras: 40MP rear camera with Sony IMX600 RYYB sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, secondary 8MP telephoto camera with OIS, 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom)
Front Camera

32MP + 8MP (32MP front-facing camera, secondary 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4200 mAh (with 40W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Kirin 990 with ARM Mali-G76MP16)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro 5G smartphones launched

Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro are 5G enabled and feature an Infrared Temperature sensor.

