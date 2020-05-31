Play 4
Rumoured Specs

Honor Play 4

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.81 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Honor Play 4 will be backed by a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. It will feature 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage.

 

The phone will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter. The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.81 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Cameras: 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

170 x 78.5 x 8.9 mm

Weight

213 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (Magic UI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

0 Comments

