Description

Honor Play 4 will be backed by a 6.81-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. It will feature 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage.

The phone will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel shooter. The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.