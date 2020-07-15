Enjoy 20s
Rumoured Specs

Honor Enjoy 20s

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.81 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Huawei Enjoy 20s will feature a 6.81 inches full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup 64-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

It runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 on top and packs a 4300mAh battery with 22.5w fast charging. The leak reveals that the handset measures 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 212 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.81 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

170 x 78.5 x 8.9 mm

Weight

213 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor)
Operating System

Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

