Description

Huawei Enjoy 20s will feature a 6.81 inches full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor.



The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup 64-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.



It runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 on top and packs a 4300mAh battery with 22.5w fast charging. The leak reveals that the handset measures 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 212 grams.