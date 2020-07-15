You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.81 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Huawei Enjoy 20s will feature a 6.81 inches full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor.
The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup 64-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
It runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 on top and packs a 4300mAh battery with 22.5w fast charging. The leak reveals that the handset measures 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm and it weighs 212 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 LCD screen)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.81 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (with 22.5W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
170 x 78.5 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|
213 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (EMIUI 10.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
