Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3020 mAh
  • Display : 5.71 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Honor 8S 2020 features a 5.71-inch HD+ Dewdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0GHz along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. For optics, it is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera housed inside dew-drop notch. The phone is equipped with a dual-SIM slot and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Honor 8S 2020 runs on EMUI 9.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie with support for Google Mobile Services (GMS). It is backed by a 3020mAh battery.

Display

Type

HD+ (IPS display)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

5.71 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3020 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

