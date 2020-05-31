You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Quad Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3020 mAh
- Display : 5.71 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Honor 8S 2020 features a 5.71-inch HD+ Dewdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0GHz along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
The smartphone is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. For optics, it is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera housed inside dew-drop notch. The phone is equipped with a dual-SIM slot and a dedicated microSD card slot.
Honor 8S 2020 runs on EMUI 9.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie with support for Google Mobile Services (GMS). It is backed by a 3020mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (IPS display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.71 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3020 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio A22 processor, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, with EMUI 9.1.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Hybrid)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
