Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.78 inches
- Resolution : 2388 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Honor 50 SE smartphone sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the newly-launched MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.
On the camera front, the phone has a 16MP front camera sensor. The SE variant sports a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 108MP f/1.9 primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor.
Honor 50 SE packs a 4000 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It runs Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2. The device measures 164.73 x 75.63 x 8mm and weighs 191 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (LTPS LCD 120Hz display with 16.7 million colors, DCI-P3 wide color gamut)
|Resolution
|
2388 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.78 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple rear cameras - 108MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (66W SuperCharge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.73 x 75.63 x 8mm (164.73×75.63x8mm)
|Weight
|
191 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Magic UI 4.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 3.1)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
