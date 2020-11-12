50 SE
Description

Honor 50 SE smartphone sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the newly-launched MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

 

On the camera front, the phone has a 16MP front camera sensor. The SE variant sports a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 108MP f/1.9 primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor.

 

Honor 50 SE packs a 4000 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It runs Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2. The device measures 164.73 x 75.63 x 8mm and weighs 191 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (LTPS LCD 120Hz display with 16.7 million colors, DCI-P3 wide color gamut)
Resolution

2388 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.78 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 8MP + 2MP (Triple rear cameras - 108MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (66W SuperCharge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.73 x 75.63 x 8mm (164.73×75.63x8mm)
Weight

191 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (Magic UI 4.2)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 50 SE, Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro announced with Google Services

