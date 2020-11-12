Description

Honor 50 SE smartphone sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the newly-launched MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

On the camera front, the phone has a 16MP front camera sensor. The SE variant sports a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 108MP f/1.9 primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor.

Honor 50 SE packs a 4000 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It runs Android 11 with Magic UI 4.2. The device measures 164.73 x 75.63 x 8mm and weighs 191 grams.