Description

Honor 50 Pro features a 6.72-inch OLED 120Hz curved display with 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU.

Honor 50 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup housing a 108MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture. It will also have an 8MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is dual camera setup with 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture accompanied by a secondary 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture

It runs on Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11. Honor 50 Pro packs a 4000 mAh battery with 100W SuperCharge fast charging. The device measures 163.46mm × 74.66mm × 8.05mm and weighs 187 grams.