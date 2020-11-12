You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.72 inches
- Resolution : 2676 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
Honor 50 Pro features a 6.72-inch OLED 120Hz curved display with 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU.
Honor 50 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup housing a 108MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture. It will also have an 8MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is dual camera setup with 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture accompanied by a secondary 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture
It runs on Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11. Honor 50 Pro packs a 4000 mAh battery with 100W SuperCharge fast charging. The device measures 163.46mm × 74.66mm × 8.05mm and weighs 187 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED 120Hz curved display with 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colors, DCI-P3 wide color gamut)
|Resolution
|
2676 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.72 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad rear cameras - 108MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP + 12MP (Dual Front camera: 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (100W SuperCharge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.46 x 74.66 x 8.05mm
|Weight
|
187 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Magic UI 4.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 3.1)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
