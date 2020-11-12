50 Pro
Honor 50 Pro

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.4 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.72 inches
  • Resolution : 2676 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable :

Description

Honor 50 Pro features a 6.72-inch OLED 120Hz curved display with 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU. 

 

Honor 50 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup housing a 108MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture. It will also have an 8MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is dual camera setup with 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture accompanied by a secondary 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture

 

It runs on Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11. Honor 50 Pro packs a 4000 mAh battery with 100W SuperCharge fast charging. The device measures 163.46mm × 74.66mm × 8.05mm and weighs 187 grams. 

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED 120Hz curved display with 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colors, DCI-P3 wide color gamut)
Resolution

2676 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.72 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad rear cameras - 108MP camera with f/1.9 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP + 12MP (Dual Front camera: 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (100W SuperCharge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.46 x 74.66 x 8.05mm

Weight

187 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.4 GHz (Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (Magic UI 4.2)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, G- sensor, Fingerprint (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Both the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro feature a FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC.

