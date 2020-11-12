Description

Honor 50 has a 6.57-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution that supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU.

Honor 50 is equipped with a quad-camera setup housing a 108MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture. It will also have an 8MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro with f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a 32MP f/2.2 front camera.

It runs on Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11. Honor 50 packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone measures 159.96mm × 73.76mm × 7.78mm and weighs 175 grams.