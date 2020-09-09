30i
Honor 30i

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Honor 30i features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 2440 x 1080 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage capacity of the device could be further expanded by up to 512GB via a micro sd card.

The phone runs on Android 10 with with Magic UI 3.1 out of the box and it is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It does not come with Google Play Store but there is Huawei AppGallery and related services.

As for imaging, the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of 48 megapixels main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens withf/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB-Type C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED screen with 20:9)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary (f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 10W charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

157.2 × 73.2 × 7.65 mm

Weight

172.5 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (Magic UI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-screen fingerprint reader )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

