Description

Honor 30i features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 2440 x 1080 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage capacity of the device could be further expanded by up to 512GB via a micro sd card.



The phone runs on Android 10 with with Magic UI 3.1 out of the box and it is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It does not come with Google Play Store but there is Huawei AppGallery and related services.



As for imaging, the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of 48 megapixels main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens withf/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.



Connectivity features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB-Type C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack.