Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Honor 30i features a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 2440 x 1080 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage capacity of the device could be further expanded by up to 512GB via a micro sd card.
The phone runs on Android 10 with with Magic UI 3.1 out of the box and it is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It does not come with Google Play Store but there is Huawei AppGallery and related services.
As for imaging, the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of 48 megapixels main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8 megapixels ultra-wide lens withf/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
Connectivity features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB-Type C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED screen with 20:9)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP (Triple Camera: 48MP primary (f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 10W charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
157.2 × 73.2 × 7.65 mm
|Weight
|
172.5 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Hisilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm), Mali-G51 MP4 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Magic UI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (in-screen fingerprint reader )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
