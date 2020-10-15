You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Honor 10X Lite features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.3 percent screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by Kirin 710 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which could be further expanded via a microSD card.
Honor 10X Lite comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth assist lens and 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel shooter available at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.
The phone is packed by a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and reverse charging. It runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1. It does not come with Google Mobile Services (GMS) pre-installed. Instead, the phone ships with Huawei Mobile Services. The phone features a side-facing fingerprint reader.
Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165.5 x 76.88 x 9.26 mm and weighs 206 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.3 percent screen to body ratio)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (Via micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture; a second 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture; a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture.)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (22.5W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 710A)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
Yes (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual (hybrid dual sim)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3gp, mp4, avi, wmv, flv, mkv, mov, rm, rmvb)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Honor News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement