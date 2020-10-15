10X Lite
Honor 10X Lite

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Honor 10X Lite features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.3 percent screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by Kirin 710 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which could be further expanded via a microSD card.

Honor 10X Lite comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth assist lens and 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel shooter available at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

 

The phone is packed by a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and reverse charging. It runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1. It does not come with Google Mobile Services (GMS) pre-installed. Instead, the phone ships with Huawei Mobile Services. The phone features a side-facing fingerprint reader.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165.5 x 76.88 x 9.26 mm and weighs 206 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.3 percent screen to body ratio)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

128 GB (Via micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture; a second 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture; a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture.)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (22.5W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (HiSilicon Kirin 710A)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

Yes (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
SIM

Dual (hybrid dual sim)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (3gp, mp4, avi, wmv, flv, mkv, mov, rm, rmvb)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Honor 10X Lite features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.3 percent screen to body ratio.

