Description

Honor 10X Lite features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.3 percent screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by Kirin 710 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which could be further expanded via a microSD card.



Honor 10X Lite comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth assist lens and 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel shooter available at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The phone is packed by a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging and reverse charging. It runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1. It does not come with Google Mobile Services (GMS) pre-installed. Instead, the phone ships with Huawei Mobile Services. The phone features a side-facing fingerprint reader.



Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165.5 x 76.88 x 9.26 mm and weighs 206 grams.