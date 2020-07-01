Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3140 mAh
  • Display : 5.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 12.2 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Google Pixel 4a is loaded with a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 443ppi pixel density, HDR support and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone comes loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 12.2-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, dual PD autofocus, OIS, EIS and more. FOr the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter f/2.4 aperture. The phone comes with a 3140mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2MIMO (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C Gen 1 port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED display, HDR support and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.)
Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio)
Pixel Density

444 ppi

Screen Size

5.8 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

12.2 MP (f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, dual PD autofocus, OIS, EIS and more)
Front Camera

8 MP (1.22?m pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 90° FOV)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3140 mAh (18W fast charging support)

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Single

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Google Pixel 4a with Snapdragon 730G chipset announced, launching in India on October

The latest Pixel device comes loaded with the latest Qualcomm mid-range processor, single-camera setup at the rear and it comes with improved security.

