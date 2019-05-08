Description

Google Pixel 3a XL features a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage configuration and runs Android 9 Pie.

As for optics, the Pixel 3a XL equips 12.2-megapixel rear camera with 1.4-micron pixel size, autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilization, f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with 1.12-micron pixel size, f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree viewing angle. It is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery with fast charging support