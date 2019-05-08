You might like this
Google Pixel 3a XL
Product Features :
- Launch : 08 May, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3700 mAh
- Display : 6 inches
- Resolution : 2160 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Google Pixel 3a XL features a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage configuration and runs Android 9 Pie.
As for optics, the Pixel 3a XL equips 12.2-megapixel rear camera with 1.4-micron pixel size, autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilization, f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with 1.12-micron pixel size, f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree viewing angle. It is powered by a 3,700 mAh battery with fast charging support
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED 18:9 display, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2160 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
402 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12.2 MP (with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 micron pixel size, auto focus, 76 degree of view)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 micron pixel size, fixed focus, 84 degree of view)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps, 60fps, 120fps, 4k@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3700 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|
167 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 615 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz), UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8, CDMA EVDO Rev A: BC0/BC1/BC10, LTE: Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/32/38/40/41/66 )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector (PowerDelivery 2.0))
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
Yes
|SIM
|
Single
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Barometer, Magnetometer, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capactive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
