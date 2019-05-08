Description

Google Pixel 3a features a 5.6-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 2220×1080 pixels. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage configurations and it runs Android 9 Pie. The company has also added Active Edge feature along with fingerprint sensor at the back panel and stereo speakers at the base.

As for optics, the Pixel 3a features a12.2-megapixel rear camera with 1.4-micron pixel size, autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilization, f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with 1.12-micron pixel size, f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree viewing angle. It is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. It is loaded with USB Type C port and it will support 18 W fast charging.