Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

Rs. 39999

  • Launch : 08 May, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2220 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12.2 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Google Pixel 3a features a 5.6-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 2220×1080 pixels. It comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage configurations and it runs Android 9 Pie. The company has also added Active Edge feature along with fingerprint sensor at the back panel and stereo speakers at the base.

 

As for optics, the Pixel 3a  features a12.2-megapixel rear camera with 1.4-micron pixel size, autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, optical and electronic image stabilization, f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with 1.12-micron pixel size, f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree viewing angle. It is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. It is loaded with USB Type C port and it will support 18 W fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED 18.5:9 display, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2220 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

441 ppi

Screen Size

5.6 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

12.2 MP (with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 micron pixel size, auto focus, 76 degree of view)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 micron pixel size, fixed focus, 84 degree of view)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps, 60fps, 120fps, 4k@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh (18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm

Weight

147 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 615 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz), UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8, CDMA EVDO Rev A: BC0/BC1/BC10, LTE: Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/32/38/40/41/66 )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector (PowerDelivery 2.0))
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

Yes

SIM

Single

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Barometer, Magnetometer, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capactive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Google Pixel 4 Live Caption feature coming to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a in December

Google Pixel 4 Live Caption feature coming to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a in December

The company has announced the Live Caption feature will come to Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in December.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on smartphones, TVs, electronics

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on smartphones, TVs, electronics

Here are the top deals on smartphones, TVs and electronics that you might not willingly miss out on during this Big Billion Day sale on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 3a will start at Rs 29,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

Google Pixel 3a will start at Rs 29,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

The regular Pixel 3a which is currently available for Rs 38,999 can be purchased for as low as Rs 29,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. At the same time, the Pixel 3a XL will be available for Rs 34,999 instead of its current price of Rs 39,999.

Google unveils Android 10, starts rolling out to Pixel phones

Google unveils Android 10, starts rolling out to Pixel phones

Android 10 will start rolling out to Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. Besides that, the Essential PH1 also joins the Pixels in getting the update firsthand.

Android 10 to roll out to Pixel phones on September 3

Android 10 to roll out to Pixel phones on September 3

Google customer support representatives spoke to users regarding enquiries on when the Android 10 release date and confirmed that Android 10 will be rolled out to devices from September 3, just three days ahead of IFA 2019.

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India | June 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India | June 2019

There are numerous handsets from multiple brands available in the market which are priced under 40K, but selecting best among the best is an uphill task. So to make it easy for you, here we have shortlisted a list of five smartphones available for under Rs 40,000 in India.

Best smartphones in India you can get your hands on, May 2019

Best smartphones in India you can get your hands on, May 2019

We’ve shortlisted five smartphones that money can get you here in India in terms of performance, camera, user experience, battery and durability.

Some Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL users are reporting random shutdowns

Some Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL users are reporting random shutdowns

The problem appears to be affecting both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL where the phones get shut down at random moments, even when they’re not active. The issue doesn’t just arise when during the night when devices are generally inactive but is also present during the day when the device is sitting idly.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL now on sale in India

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL now on sale in India

Google has also announced that with every Pixel 3a, customers will get three months of YouTube Music Premium subscription for free.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL launched, what Indian should know

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL launched, what Indian should know

In India, both the device will be available from May 15.

Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked ahead of today’s launch

Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked ahead of today’s launch

The Pixel 3a Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2,220 x 1080 pixels along with 441ppi pixel density, 18:9 aspect ratio.

Google Pixel 3a XL India price leaked, Rs 44,999 for 6GB RAM version

Google Pixel 3a XL India price leaked, Rs 44,999 for 6GB RAM version

The Pixel 3a XL model could be available for Rs 44,999 for the model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. While this is a price of the 6GB model, Google is also expected to sell a 4GB RAM version with 32GB storage and we can expect the phone to sell for a cheaper price.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications, renders and price leaked ahead of May 7 launch

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications, renders and price leaked ahead of May 7 launch

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be equipped with Night Sight camera mode, which is present in regular Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL to launch in India on May 8, teases Flipkart

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL to launch in India on May 8, teases Flipkart

The Flipkart listing reveals that Google will launch new Pixel smartphones on May 8 and it also confirms that the phones will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform.

Google Pixel 3a leaks in Purple colour

Google Pixel 3a leaks in Purple colour

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are expected to launch on 7 May.

Google Pixel 3a render leaked ahead of launch

Google Pixel 3a render leaked ahead of launch

The render shows both the front as well back of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL official renders surface online

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL official renders surface online

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are expected to launch on 7 May during the Google I/O annual developer conference.

