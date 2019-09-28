You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 64 GB
Description
Gionee Steel 5 is loaded with a 6.21-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch and a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor.
The device is available in three memory configurations: 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The company has revealed the expandable storage option for Gionee Steel 5. For optics, it is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combo of 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Gionee Steel 5 is backed with a 5,000mAh battery with an intelligent power management system and 5V/2A charging support. The phone runs of AmigoOS, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The handset measures 159.7 x 75.9 x 9.9mm.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (In-Cell)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
234 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB (Another variant: 3GB + 64GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
64 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 2MP (Dual Camera)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, Amigo OS)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Face Unlock technology, Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
