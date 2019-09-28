  • 13:21 Jan 13, 2020
Steel 5
Coming Soon

Gionee Steel 5

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 64 GB

Description

Gionee Steel 5 is loaded with a 6.21-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch and a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor.

The device is available in three memory configurations: 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The company has revealed the expandable storage option for Gionee Steel 5.  For optics, it is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combo of 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Gionee Steel 5 is backed with a 5,000mAh battery with an intelligent power management system and 5V/2A charging support. The phone runs of AmigoOS, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The handset measures 159.7 x 75.9 x 9.9mm.


Display

Type

HD+ (In-Cell)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

234 ppi

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB (Another variant: 3GB + 64GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage)
Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

64 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 2MP (Dual Camera)
Front Camera

13 MP

Flash

Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz

Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, Amigo OS)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Face Unlock technology, Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Gionee Steel 5 entry-level smartphone announced

The latest entry-level smartphone from Gionee is loaded with a 6.21-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch and a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

