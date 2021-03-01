Description

Gionee Max Pro is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ ifull-view display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and a 2.5D Curved Glass. The phone is powered by Spreadtrum 9863A octa-core 1.6GHz processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.



On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. The rear camera supports time lapse, HRD mode, bokeh mode, night mode, auto-focus, beauty mode and slow-mo video recording. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter for video and selfies.





The Gionee Max Pro is loaded with a 6000mAh battery. The phone also supports reverse charging, meaning that you can charge other devices with Gionee Max Pro. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system.