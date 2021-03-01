Max Pro

Gionee Max Pro

Price :

Rs. 6999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 March, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Gionee Max Pro is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ ifull-view display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and a 2.5D Curved Glass. The phone is powered by Spreadtrum 9863A octa-core 1.6GHz processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. The rear camera supports time lapse, HRD mode, bokeh mode, night mode, auto-focus, beauty mode and slow-mo video recording. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter for video and selfies.


The Gionee Max Pro is loaded with a 6000mAh battery. The phone also supports reverse charging, meaning that you can charge other devices with Gionee Max Pro. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system.

Display

Type

HD+ (ifull-view display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Pixel Density

263 ppi

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel bokeh sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Spreadtrum 9863A processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor (Face Unlock technology )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Gionee Max Pro with 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 6,999

Gionee Max Pro with 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 6,999

Gionee Max Pro will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from March 8.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Gionee Image gallery

Latest Gionee Mobiles

Gionee Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies