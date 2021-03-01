You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Gionee Max Pro is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ ifull-view display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and a 2.5D Curved Glass. The phone is powered by Spreadtrum 9863A octa-core 1.6GHz processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. The rear camera supports time lapse, HRD mode, bokeh mode, night mode, auto-focus, beauty mode and slow-mo video recording. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter for video and selfies.
The Gionee Max Pro is loaded with a 6000mAh battery. The phone also supports reverse charging, meaning that you can charge other devices with Gionee Max Pro. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (ifull-view display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
263 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel bokeh sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Spreadtrum 9863A processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor (Face Unlock technology )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Gionee News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement