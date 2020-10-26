Description

Gionee M15 is loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90 processor with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage which can be further expanded using micro SD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel macro shots and depth sensors. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Gionee M15 features a 5100mAh battery that has support for 18W rapid charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system. It comes with a fingerprint scanner at back.