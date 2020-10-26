You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5100 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : Yes
Description
Gionee M15 is loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90 processor with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage which can be further expanded using micro SD card slot.
On the camera front, the phone features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel macro shots and depth sensors. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Gionee M15 features a 5100mAh battery that has support for 18W rapid charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system. It comes with a fingerprint scanner at back.
Display
|Type
|
LCD, Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches (Waterdrop notch)
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
Yes
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera - 48-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel macro shots and depth sensors)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5100 mAh (18W rapid charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G90 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
