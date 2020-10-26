M15
Coming Soon

Gionee M15

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5100 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5100 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

Gionee M15 is loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90 processor with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage which can be further expanded using micro SD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the phone features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel macro shots and depth sensors. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The Gionee M15 features a 5100mAh battery that has support for 18W rapid charging. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system. It comes with a fingerprint scanner at back.

Display

Type

LCD, Full HD+

Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches (Waterdrop notch)

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

Yes

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera - 48-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel macro shots and depth sensors)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5100 mAh (18W rapid charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G90 processor)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Gionee Image gallery

Latest Gionee Mobiles

Gionee Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies