Gionee K3 Pro is loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 234ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The Gionee K3 Pro comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the back panel of the device.







The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 12GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone features a triple-camera setup with 16-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture. Details regarding the other two cameras are not known at the moment. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie. The Gionee K6 features a 4000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.3 x 77.6 x 9.7mm and it weighs 205 grams.