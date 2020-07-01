K3 Pro
Coming Soon

Gionee K3 Pro

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 16 MP
  • Expandable : Yes

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : Yes

Description

Gionee K3 Pro is loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 234ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The Gionee K3 Pro comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the back panel of the device.

 

The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 12GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone features a triple-camera setup with 16-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture. Details regarding the other two cameras are not known at the moment. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie. The Gionee K6 features a 4000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.3 x 77.6 x 9.7mm and it weighs 205 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Pixel Density

234 ppi

Screen Size

6.53 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

Yes (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

16 MP (Triple Cameras: 16-megapixel primary lens)
Front Camera

13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Flash

Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P60 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity (Face Unlock technology, Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Gionee K3 Pro announced with Helio P60 chipset and 4,000mAh battery

Gionee K3 Pro announced with Helio P60 chipset and 4,000mAh battery

The Gionee K3 Pro is available in two colour options including Jade Green and Pearl White.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Gionee Image gallery

Latest Gionee Mobiles

Gionee Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies