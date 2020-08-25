You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 25 August, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 4350 mAh
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 64 GB
Description
Gionee Max is loaded with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass. The phone is powered by Spreadtrum 9863A octa-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.
On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a digital sensor. The rear camera supports bokeh mode, night mode, auto-focus, beauty mode and slow-mo video recording. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter for video and selfies.
The Gionee Max is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it supports 10W charging support. The phone also supports reverse charging, meaning that you can charge other devices with Gionee Max. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, GPS and micro USB port.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (In-Cell)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
234 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
64 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 0.3MP (Dual Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and an AI Lens)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4350 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Spreadtrum 9863A processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Face Unlock technology, Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
