Product Features :

  • Launch : 25 August, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 4350 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 0.3MP
  • Expandable : 64 GB

Description

Gionee Max is loaded with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass. The phone is powered by Spreadtrum 9863A octa-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a digital sensor. The rear camera supports bokeh mode, night mode, auto-focus, beauty mode and slow-mo video recording. For the front, the smartphone is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter for video and selfies. 

 

The Gionee Max is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it supports 10W charging support. The phone also supports reverse charging, meaning that you can charge other devices with Gionee Max. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, GPS and micro USB port.

 

Display

Type

HD+ (In-Cell)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

234 ppi

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

64 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 0.3MP (Dual Cameras: 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and an AI Lens)
Front Camera

5 MP

Flash

Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4350 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Spreadtrum 9863A processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Face Unlock technology, Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

