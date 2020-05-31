Gionee K6
Coming Soon

Gionee Gionee K6

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 7.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4350 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 64 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 7.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4350 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 64 GB

Description

Gionee K6 s loaded with a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. 

 

The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 12GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded using microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone features a triple-camera setup with 16-megapixel primary lens. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The Gionee K6 comes with a physical fingerprint sensor located at the back panel of the device. Sadly, the phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, which was launched in 2017. This is quite odd to new a smartphone running on such dated Android version. The Gionee K6 features a 4350mAh battery and it comes with 10W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and microUSB port.

Display

Type

HD+ (In-Cell)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Pixel Density

234 ppi

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB (Another variant: 3GB + 64GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage)
Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

64 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Cameras: 16-megapixel primary lens)
Front Camera

13 MP

Flash

Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4350 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P60 processor)
Operating System

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor, Fingerprint (Face Unlock technology, Rear mounted fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Gionee Image gallery

Latest Gionee Mobiles

Gionee Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies