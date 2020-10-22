You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 October, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.4 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Gionee F8 Neo features a 5.4-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It does not come with any notch or punch-hole. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor. Gionee has not revealed the chipset but a recent Google Play listing revealed that the phone will come with UNISOC SC9863A chipset.
Gionee F8 Neo comes with a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. For the cameras, the smartphone has a single 8-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an LED flash. For the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
Further, the phone runs Android 10 operating system out of the box. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The phone lacks a fingerprint sensor but comes with face unlock via the front-facing camera.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (In-Cell)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Spreadtrum 9863A processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor (Face Unlock technology )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
