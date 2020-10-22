F8 Neo

Gionee F8 Neo

Price :

Rs. 5499

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 October, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.6 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.4 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Gionee F8 Neo features a 5.4-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It does not come with any notch or punch-hole. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor. Gionee has not revealed the chipset but a recent Google Play listing revealed that the phone will come with UNISOC SC9863A chipset.

Gionee F8 Neo comes with a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. For the cameras, the smartphone has a single 8-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an LED flash. For the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Further, the phone runs Android 10 operating system out of the box. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The phone lacks a fingerprint sensor but comes with face unlock via the front-facing camera.

Display

Type

HD+ (In-Cell)
Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

5.4 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Micro SD Card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP

Front Camera

5 MP

Flash

Yes (Dual LED FLash on rear)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.6 GHz (Spreadtrum 9863A processor)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (VoLTE )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor (Face Unlock technology )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Gionee F8 Neo launched in India for Rs 5,499

Gionee F8 Neo launched in India for Rs 5,499

Gionee F8 Neo comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours.

