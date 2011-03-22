  • 13:17 Jan 09, 2020
G800

GFive G800

Rs. 2450

Product Features :

  • Launch : 22 March, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Gfive
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1300 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 2 GB

Description

Dual sim phone featuring digital camera with flash, digital zoom, wireless FM & torchlight.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Expandable

2 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1300 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

119 x 52 x 14 mm

Weight

120 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Gfive

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Calculator, Calendar, Alarm, Organizer)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

