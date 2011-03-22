You might like this
GFive G800
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 March, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Gfive
- Processor :
- Battery : 1300 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 2 GB
Description
Dual sim phone featuring digital camera with flash, digital zoom, wireless FM & torchlight.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
2 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1300 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
119 x 52 x 14 mm
|Weight
|
120 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Gfive
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/ 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Calculator, Calendar, Alarm, Organizer)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
