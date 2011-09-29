G66i

GFive G66i

Product Features :

  • Launch : 29 September, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Gfive
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1500 mAh
  • Display : 2.8 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 400 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 16 GB

Description

A dual sim touchscreen phone with FM radio, music player, bluetooth, dual camera, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

240 x 400 pixels

Screen Size

2.8 inches

Memory

Expandable

16 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1500 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Gfive

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 850 /900 /1800 /1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Document viewer, Organizer)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Resistive)

