MV 249

Fly Mobile MV 249

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Fly
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1200 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A dual sim touch & type phone featuring 2 MP camera with flash, FM radio, music player, bluetooth & GPRS connectivity.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QVGA)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

66.5 MB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1200 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

12 hrs

Standby Time

216 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

117 x 51 x 13 mm

Weight

117 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Fly

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.263/H.264/WMV)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Angry Bird & Fruit Ninjia, Fly Buzz, Fly Store, Ebuddy, Nimbuzz, Snaptu, Opera Mini, Mobile Tracker, Hindi & English Language Support)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

