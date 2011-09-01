  • 03:27 Mar 12, 2020
MV 248

Fly Mobile MV 248

Rs. 3135

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 September, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Fly
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 2000 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim GSM phone with 2 MP camera, flashlight, wirless FM radio, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & long battery life.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QVGA Color)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2000 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

19 hrs

Standby Time

288 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

116 x 51.5 x 15.60mm

Weight

105.5 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Fly

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM - 900 /1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (Mp3)
Video Player

Yes (Mp4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Sound Recorder & Image Viewer, Mobile Tracker, Hindi & English Language Support)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

Fly Mobile Image gallery

Fly Mobile Video gallery

