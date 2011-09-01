You might like this
Fly Mobile MV 248
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 September, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Fly
- Processor :
- Battery : 2000 mAh
- Display : 2.4 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim GSM phone with 2 MP camera, flashlight, wirless FM radio, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & long battery life.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (QVGA Color)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2.4 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
19 hrs
|Standby Time
|
288 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
116 x 51.5 x 15.60mm
|Weight
|
105.5 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Fly
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM - 900 /1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (Mp3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Mp4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Sound Recorder & Image Viewer, Mobile Tracker, Hindi & English Language Support)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
