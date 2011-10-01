You might like this
Fly Mobile E 322
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 October, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Fly
- Processor :
- Battery : 1400 mAh
- Display : 3.2 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A dual sim touchscreen phone with 2 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & GPRS connectivity.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (262K Colors, QVGA)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Screen Size
|
3.2 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
2 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600 x 1200 Pixels)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1400 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
14.5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
300 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
112 x 62 x 14.1 mm
|Weight
|
85 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Fly
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 /1800 MHz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
Yes
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Mp4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Opera Mini, Snaptu, Nimbuzz, Auto Answering Machine, Call blacklist, Animated Wallpapers, Talkin Tom Cat, Youtybe, VU Clip, Fly Store)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
