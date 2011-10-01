E 322

Fly Mobile E 322

Price :

Rs. 6399

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Fly
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1400 mAh
  • Display : 3.2 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A dual sim touchscreen phone with 2 MP camera, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & GPRS connectivity.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (262K Colors, QVGA)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Screen Size

3.2 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

2 MB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600 x 1200 Pixels)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1400 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

14.5 hrs

Standby Time

300 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

112 x 62 x 14.1 mm

Weight

85 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Fly

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 /1800 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

Yes

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/WMA)
Video Player

Yes (Mp4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Opera Mini, Snaptu, Nimbuzz, Auto Answering Machine, Call blacklist, Animated Wallpapers, Talkin Tom Cat, Youtybe, VU Clip, Fly Store)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

