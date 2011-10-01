  • 02:14 Jan 03, 2020
E 321

Fly Mobile E 321

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Fly
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1200 mAh
  • Display : 3.1 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A dual sim touchscreen phone having 2 MP camera with LED flash, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (with 262 K Colors)
Resolution

320 x 480 pixels

Pixel Density

186 ppi

Screen Size

3.1 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

66.5 MB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1200 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

10.2 hrs

Standby Time

220 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

112 x 58.6 x 11.60 mm

Weight

125 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Fly

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes ( with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM + GSM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.263/H.264/WMV)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (3D Magic Pond and 3D Wallapapers, Multiple Menu Display, Hand writing Recognition, Menu Effect , MSN, Facebook, Google, Fly Buzz (Fly store, Games,Java (Ebuddy, Numbuzz, Opera Mini, Snaptu, Absolute Tris), Yahoo, Mobile tracker))
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

