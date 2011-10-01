You might like this
Fly Mobile E 321
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 October, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Fly
- Processor :
- Battery : 1200 mAh
- Display : 3.1 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A dual sim touchscreen phone having 2 MP camera with LED flash, FM radio, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & JAVA support.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (with 262 K Colors)
|Resolution
|
320 x 480 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
186 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.1 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
66.5 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1200 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
10.2 hrs
|Standby Time
|
220 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
112 x 58.6 x 11.60 mm
|Weight
|
125 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Fly
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes ( with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, GSM + GSM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.263/H.264/WMV)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (3D Magic Pond and 3D Wallapapers, Multiple Menu Display, Hand writing Recognition, Menu Effect , MSN, Facebook, Google, Fly Buzz (Fly store, Games,Java (Ebuddy, Numbuzz, Opera Mini, Snaptu, Absolute Tris), Yahoo, Mobile tracker))
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
