Fly Mobile DS 109
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 December, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Fly
- Processor :
- Battery : 1100 mAh
- Display : 1.8 inches
- Resolution : 128 x 160 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with FM radio, music player, torchlight, 1.3 MP camera, speaker phone & upto 32 GB expandable memory.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
128 x 160 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
113 ppi
|Screen Size
|
1.8 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
83 KB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
1.3 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1100 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
8 hrs
|Standby Time
|
168 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
105 x 46 x 16 mm
|Weight
|
70 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Fly
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 1800 / 1900 MHz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
No
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Image Viewer, Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker, Sound Recording, Call Conference, Speed Dial, Call Waiting, Auto Redial, Torch, Hindi & English Support)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
Competitors
