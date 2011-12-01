DS 109

Fly Mobile DS 109

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 December, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Fly
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1100 mAh
  • Display : 1.8 inches
  • Resolution : 128 x 160 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 1.3 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with FM radio, music player, torchlight, 1.3 MP camera, speaker phone & upto 32 GB expandable memory.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

128 x 160 pixels

Pixel Density

113 ppi

Screen Size

1.8 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

83 KB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

1.3 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1100 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

8 hrs

Standby Time

168 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

105 x 46 x 16 mm

Weight

70 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Fly

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 1800 / 1900 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

No

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Image Viewer, Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker, Sound Recording, Call Conference, Speed Dial, Call Waiting, Auto Redial, Torch, Hindi & English Support)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

