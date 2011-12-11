  • 04:31 Dec 25, 2019
DS 101

Fly Mobile DS 101

Price :

Rs. 3799

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 December, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Fly
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 1.8 inches
  • Resolution : 120 x 160 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with digital camera, FM radio, music player, torchlight & bluetooth.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

120 x 160 pixels

Screen Size

1.8 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

43 KB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

500 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

106.2 x 44.6 x 14.8 mm

Weight

80.8 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Fly

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900/ 1800 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

No

Internet

No

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (mp3)
Video Player

Yes (Mp4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Sound Recording, Image Viewer, Fly Buzz (Copter, Auto Call Record, Anti Theft), Power save Mode, Alarm)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

