Fly Mobile DS 101
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 December, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Fly
- Processor :
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 1.8 inches
- Resolution : 120 x 160 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A dual sim phone with digital camera, FM radio, music player, torchlight & bluetooth.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
120 x 160 pixels
|Screen Size
|
1.8 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
43 KB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
500 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
106.2 x 44.6 x 14.8 mm
|Weight
|
80.8 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Fly
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900/ 1800 MHz)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
No
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (mp3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Mp4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Sound Recording, Image Viewer, Fly Buzz (Copter, Auto Call Record, Anti Theft), Power save Mode, Alarm)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
