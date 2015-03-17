  • 02:19 Feb 09, 2020
PocketSurfer 2G4

DataWind PocketSurfer 2G4

Price :

Rs. 1699

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 March, 2015
  • Operating System : Android 4.0
  • Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 3.5 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM : 256 MB
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 1699

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 March, 2015
  • Operating System :Android 4.0
  • Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 3.5 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
  • RAM : 256 MB
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 3.5 inch smartphone with Android ICS Operating System powered by 1 GHz processor with2 days Standby time.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

320 x 480 pixels

Screen Size

3.5 inches

Memory

RAM

256 MB

Internal Memory

512 MB

Expandable

32 GB (micro sd card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

4 hrs

Standby Time

120 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

110 x 60 x 10 mm

Weight

100 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1 GHz (Cortex A5)
Operating System

Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900, GSM 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

Yes

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, EDGE

GPS

No

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

DataWind Image gallery

Latest DataWind Mobiles

DataWind Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies