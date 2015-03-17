You might like this
DataWind PocketSurfer 2G4
Product Features :
- Launch : 17 March, 2015
- Operating System :Android 4.0
- Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
- Battery : 1800 mAh
- Display : 3.5 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 480 pixels
- RAM : 256 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 3.5 inch smartphone with Android ICS Operating System powered by 1 GHz processor with2 days Standby time.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
320 x 480 pixels
|Screen Size
|
3.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
256 MB
|Internal Memory
|
512 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (micro sd card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1800 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4 hrs
|Standby Time
|
120 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
110 x 60 x 10 mm
|Weight
|
100 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1 GHz (Cortex A5)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900, GSM 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, EDGE
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
