Note 8

Coolpad Note 8

Price :

Rs. 9999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 15 October, 2018
  • Operating System : Android 8.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 5.99 inches
  • Resolution : 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 0.3MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Coolpad Note 8 features a metal body and a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2160 pixels screen resolution and an 18:9 full vision display. The phone is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor which is coupled with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal memory. The memory can be expanded up to 128 GB via micro sd card. It comes with Android Oreo 8.0 and 4000 mAh non-removable battery.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (18:9 full vision display)
Resolution

2160 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

5.99 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

128 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 0.3MP (with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus)
Front Camera

8 MP (4P lens with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.5 GHz (MediaTek MTK6750T with MaliT860-MP2 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (with VoLTE )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (2.0, OTG support)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3, WAV, MIDI, AMR)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, 3GPP, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity ( Fingerprint rear mounted )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
The phone will be exclusively available at Paytm Mall from 15th October 2018, in black colour variant. The Coolpad Note 8 is the company's first Paytm exclusive smartphone in India.

