Product Features :
- Launch : 15 October, 2018
- Operating System :Android 8.0
- Processor : Quad Core 1.5 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 5.99 inches
- Resolution : 2160 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Coolpad Note 8 features a metal body and a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2160 pixels screen resolution and an 18:9 full vision display. The phone is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor which is coupled with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal memory. The memory can be expanded up to 128 GB via micro sd card. It comes with Android Oreo 8.0 and 4000 mAh non-removable battery.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (18:9 full vision display)
|Resolution
|
2160 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.99 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 0.3MP (with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (4P lens with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.5 GHz (MediaTek MTK6750T with MaliT860-MP2 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (with VoLTE )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0, OTG support)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, WAV, MIDI, AMR)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, 3GPP, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity ( Fingerprint rear mounted )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
