Description

Coolpad Note 8 features a metal body and a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2160 pixels screen resolution and an 18:9 full vision display. The phone is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor which is coupled with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal memory. The memory can be expanded up to 128 GB via micro sd card. It comes with Android Oreo 8.0 and 4000 mAh non-removable battery.