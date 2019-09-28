  • 12:44 Jan 08, 2020
Legacy 5G
Coolpad Legacy 5G

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 2310 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Coolpad Legacy 5G features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. The waterdrop notch screen produces full HD+ resolution and supports HDR10 content. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM and an UFS 2.1 internal storage of 64 GB. It also has a microSD card slot for expanding its storage upto 128GB.

For the camera department, Coolpad Legacy 5G comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for video calling and selfies. It also comes with a face-unlock feature.

The smartphone is backed up by 4,000mAh capacity that carries support for 18W fast charging through USB-C. It runs Android 10 overlaid with the company’s custom UI. Connectivity features include Single SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Legacy 5G measures 165 x 77 x 9.5 mm in dimensions and weighs 195 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

1080 x 2310 pixels

Screen Size

6.53 inches (dewdrop notch)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP (Dual camera: 13MP primary lens + 8MP wide angle sensor)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

165 x 77 x 9.5 mm

Weight

195 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765)
Operating System

Android 10 (company’s custom UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy 5G announced with Snapdragon 765, dual rear cameras

Coolpad Legacy 5G comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

