Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 2310 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Coolpad Legacy 5G features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. The waterdrop notch screen produces full HD+ resolution and supports HDR10 content. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM and an UFS 2.1 internal storage of 64 GB. It also has a microSD card slot for expanding its storage upto 128GB.
For the camera department, Coolpad Legacy 5G comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for video calling and selfies. It also comes with a face-unlock feature.
The smartphone is backed up by 4,000mAh capacity that carries support for 18W fast charging through USB-C. It runs Android 10 overlaid with the company’s custom UI. Connectivity features include Single SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Legacy 5G measures 165 x 77 x 9.5 mm in dimensions and weighs 195 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
1080 x 2310 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches (dewdrop notch)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP (Dual camera: 13MP primary lens + 8MP wide angle sensor)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
165 x 77 x 9.5 mm
|Weight
|
195 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 765)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (company’s custom UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint (Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
