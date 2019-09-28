Description

Coolpad Legacy 5G features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. The waterdrop notch screen produces full HD+ resolution and supports HDR10 content. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM and an UFS 2.1 internal storage of 64 GB. It also has a microSD card slot for expanding its storage upto 128GB.



For the camera department, Coolpad Legacy 5G comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for video calling and selfies. It also comes with a face-unlock feature.



The smartphone is backed up by 4,000mAh capacity that carries support for 18W fast charging through USB-C. It runs Android 10 overlaid with the company’s custom UI. Connectivity features include Single SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Legacy 5G measures 165 x 77 x 9.5 mm in dimensions and weighs 195 grams.