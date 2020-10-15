You might like this
Coolpad Cool 6 6GB
Price :
Rs. 12999
Product Features :
- Launch : 15 October, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
The Coolpad Cool 6 packs a 6.53 inch FHD True Full screen display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor. For enhanced security, the brand has also added a face & fingerprint unlock security feature to its latest device
For the camera, Coolpad Cool 6 comes with a triple AI camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and another 2-megapixel sensor. The rear camera comes with different modes including Night Mode, HDR, UHD, Pro, Panorama and Intelligent scanning.
On the front, there is a 21-megapixel (MP) camera AI rising selfie camera which comes with Night Mode, HDR, UHD Pro Mode, Filters and Beauty mode. The phone packs a 4000 mAh power-saving battery.
Display
|Type
|
FHD IPS
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches (dewdrop notch)
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 48-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and another 2-megapixel sensor)
|Front Camera
|
21MP (AI rising selfie camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (Fast Charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.1 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
