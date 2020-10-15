Cool 6 4GB

Coolpad Cool 6 4GB

Price :

Rs. 10999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 15 October, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.1 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.53 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

The Coolpad Cool 6 packs a 6.53 inch FHD True Full screen display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor. For enhanced security, the brand has also added a face & fingerprint unlock security feature to its latest device

For the camera, Coolpad Cool 6 comes with a triple AI camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and another 2-megapixel sensor. The rear camera comes with different modes including Night Mode, HDR, UHD, Pro, Panorama and Intelligent scanning.

 

On the front, there is a 21-megapixel (MP) camera AI rising selfie camera which comes with Night Mode, HDR, UHD Pro Mode, Filters and Beauty mode. The phone packs a 4000 mAh power-saving battery.

Display

Type

FHD IPS

Screen Size

6.53 inches (dewdrop notch)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple camera: 48-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and another 2-megapixel sensor)
Front Camera

21MP (AI rising selfie camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (Fast Charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.1 GHz (MediaTek Helio P70)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

