Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Coolpad Cool 20 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 269ppi pixel density, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded using a microSD card slot.
The phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup at the rear panel with a 48 megapixels main camera as well as a portrait sensor. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.
The phone is juiced up by a 4,500mAh battery with USB Type-C port, although there is no information about the charging speed. It runs on CoolOS based on Android 11 OS.
Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 164.3 x 75.66 x 8.65mm and weighs 199.6 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate.)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches (dewdrop notch)
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48 MP (Dual Camera: 48 megapixels main camera as well as a portrait sensor)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (16 MP AI Beauty Selfie camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Mediatek Helio G80 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (Cool UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
