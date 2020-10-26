Description

Coolpad Cool 20 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 269ppi pixel density, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded using a microSD card slot.

The phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup at the rear panel with a 48 megapixels main camera as well as a portrait sensor. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is juiced up by a 4,500mAh battery with USB Type-C port, although there is no information about the charging speed. It runs on CoolOS based on Android 11 OS.

Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 164.3 x 75.66 x 8.65mm and weighs 199.6 grams.