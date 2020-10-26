Cool 20
Coolpad Cool 20

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48 MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Coolpad Cool 20 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 269ppi pixel density, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded using a microSD card slot.

 

The phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup at the rear panel with a 48 megapixels main camera as well as a portrait sensor. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The phone is juiced up by a 4,500mAh battery with USB Type-C port, although there is no information about the charging speed. It runs on CoolOS based on Android 11 OS.

 

Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 164.3 x 75.66 x 8.65mm and weighs 199.6 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate.)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches (dewdrop notch)

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

48 MP (Dual Camera: 48 megapixels main camera as well as a portrait sensor)
Front Camera

5 MP (16 MP AI Beauty Selfie camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Mediatek Helio G80 processor)
Operating System

Android 11 (Cool UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, E-Compass, Fingerprint

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

