Description

Coolpad Cool 10 is loaded with a 6.57-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P30 processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded using a microSD card slot.

The phone is loaded with a triple rear camera setup at the rear panel with a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.5 aperture. A The rear camera support digital zoom up to 4X. For the front, the phone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Beauty Mode. The phone is juiced up by a 4,900mAh battery with USB Type-C port