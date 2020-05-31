You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4900 mAh
- Display : 6.57 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Coolpad Cool 10 is loaded with a 6.57-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P30 processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded using a microSD card slot.
The phone is loaded with a triple rear camera setup at the rear panel with a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.5 aperture. A The rear camera support digital zoom up to 4X. For the front, the phone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Beauty Mode. The phone is juiced up by a 4,900mAh battery with USB Type-C port
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio)
|Screen Size
|
6.57 inches (dewdrop notch)
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16 MP (Triple Camera: 16MP primary lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (16 MP AI Beauty Selfie camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4900 mAh (Fast Charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Mediatek Helio P30 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, Cool UI 9)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
