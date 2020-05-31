Cool 10
Coolpad Cool 10

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4900 mAh
  • Display : 6.57 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 16 MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Coolpad Cool 10 is loaded with a 6.57-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P30 processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded using a microSD card slot. 

 

The phone is loaded with a triple rear camera setup at the rear panel with a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.5 aperture. A The rear camera support digital zoom up to 4X. For the front, the phone is loaded with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Beauty Mode. The phone is juiced up by a 4,900mAh battery with USB Type-C port

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels (19:9 aspect ratio)
Screen Size

6.57 inches (dewdrop notch)

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

16 MP (Triple Camera: 16MP primary lens)
Front Camera

8 MP (16 MP AI Beauty Selfie camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4900 mAh (Fast Charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Mediatek Helio P30 processor)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, Cool UI 9)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gravity Sensor, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

