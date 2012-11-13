  • 03:18 Jan 01, 2020
A900

Celkon A900

Price :

Rs. 6895

Product Features :

  • Launch : 13 November, 2012
  • Operating System : Android 2.3.6
  • Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
  • Battery : 2000 mAh
  • Display : 5 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 6895

Description

A touch screen Dual SIM 3G phone featuring Android 2.3 Gingerbread, 5MP Camera, 1GHz Single core processor.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

480 x 800 pixels

Pixel Density

187 ppi

Screen Size

5 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

512 MB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2592 Ñ… 1944 pixels, Photo viewer/editor)
Front Camera

VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 Pixels)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2000 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

8.3 hrs

Standby Time

350 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

152.8 x 81.7 x 10.2 mm

Weight

185 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1 GHz

Operating System

Android 2.3.6 (Gingerbread)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 HSDPA 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio)
Media Player

Yes (AAC, AMR, MID, MP3, WAV, WMA, AMR)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV, MP4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor, Organizer, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive)

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

