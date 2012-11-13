You might like this
Celkon A900
Price :
Rs. 6895
|
Rs. 6895

Product Features :
- Launch : 13 November, 2012
- Operating System :Android 2.3.6
- Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
- Battery : 2000 mAh
- Display : 5 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A touch screen Dual SIM 3G phone featuring Android 2.3 Gingerbread, 5MP Camera, 1GHz Single core processor.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
480 x 800 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
187 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
512 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2592 Ñ… 1944 pixels, Photo viewer/editor)
|Front Camera
|
VGA (0.3 MP, 640x480 Pixels)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2000 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
8.3 hrs
|Standby Time
|
350 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
152.8 x 81.7 x 10.2 mm
|Weight
|
185 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3.6 (Gingerbread)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 900 / 1800 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 HSDPA 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Radio)
|Media Player
|
Yes (AAC, AMR, MID, MP3, WAV, WMA, AMR)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, MP4, WMV, MP4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor, Organizer, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive)
