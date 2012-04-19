  • 14:10 Jan 25, 2020
Curve 9220

BlackBerry Curve 9220

Rs. 5799

Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 April, 2012
  • Operating System : BlackBerry 7.1
  • Processor : Single Core 800 MHz
  • Battery : 1450 mAh
  • Display : 2.44 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A QWERTY keypad phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity, 512 MB ROM, Stereo FM radio with RDS, music player & runs on BlackBerry 7.1 OS.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K colors, QVGA)
Resolution

320 x 240 pixels

Pixel Density

164 ppi

Screen Size

2.44 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

512 MB

Expandable

32 GB (Hot Swap Micro SD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, eMMC, Camera with Fixed Focus, Geo-Tagging, 5x Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1450 mAh (Cryptographic lithium cell (J-S1))
Type

Removable

Talktime

7 hrs

Standby Time

432 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

109 x 60 x 12.7 mm

Weight

102 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 800 MHz

Operating System

BlackBerry 7.1

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, FLAC, WMA, WAV, AMR, OGG, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, AVI, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Document viewer, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input, BlackBerry Travel, Twitter, Facebook, Blackberry Messenger )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Qwerty

