BlackBerry Curve 9220
Product Features :
- Launch : 19 April, 2012
- Operating System :BlackBerry 7.1
- Processor : Single Core 800 MHz
- Battery : 1450 mAh
- Display : 2.44 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A QWERTY keypad phone with 2 MP camera, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity, 512 MB ROM, Stereo FM radio with RDS, music player & runs on BlackBerry 7.1 OS.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (65K colors, QVGA)
|Resolution
|
320 x 240 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
164 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.44 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
512 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Hot Swap Micro SD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, eMMC, Camera with Fixed Focus, Geo-Tagging, 5x Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1450 mAh (Cryptographic lithium cell (J-S1))
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
7 hrs
|Standby Time
|
432 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
109 x 60 x 12.7 mm
|Weight
|
102 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 800 MHz
|Operating System
|
BlackBerry 7.1
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, FLAC, WMA, WAV, AMR, OGG, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, AVI, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Document viewer, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input, BlackBerry Travel, Twitter, Facebook, Blackberry Messenger )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Qwerty
