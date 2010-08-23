  • 14:10 Jan 25, 2020
Curve 3G 9300

BlackBerry Curve 3G 9300

Price :

Rs. 5299

Product Features :

  • Launch : 23 August, 2010
  • Operating System : BlackBerry 5
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1150 mAh
  • Display : 2.46 inches
  • Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
  • RAM : 256 MB
  • Camera : 2 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Product Features :

Description

A 3G enabled smartphone having QWERTY keypad, Wi-fi connectivity & upto 32 GB expandable memory.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K colors)
Resolution

320 x 240 pixels

Pixel Density

163 ppi

Screen Size

2.46 inches

Memory

RAM

256 MB

Internal Memory

256 MB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Fixed Focus, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1150 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

4.5 hrs

Standby Time

456 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

109 x 60 x 13.9 mm

Weight

104 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

BlackBerry 5 (upgradable to v6.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 1900 / 2100, HSDPA 900 / 1700 / 2100 )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, UMA (carrier dependent))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Class 10 (4+1/3+2 slots), 32 - 48 kbps Class 10, 236.8 kbps)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm (Dedicated music keys)
SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, FLAC, WMA, AMR, OGG)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, WMV)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input, Windows Live Messenger, Gmail, Hotmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Qwerty (Touch-sensitive optical trackpad)

