BlackBerry Curve 3G 9300
Rs. 5299
Product Features :
- Launch : 23 August, 2010
- Operating System :BlackBerry 5
- Processor :
- Battery : 1150 mAh
- Display : 2.46 inches
- Resolution : 320 x 240 pixels
- RAM : 256 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 3G enabled smartphone having QWERTY keypad, Wi-fi connectivity & upto 32 GB expandable memory.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (65K colors)
|Resolution
|
320 x 240 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
163 ppi
|Screen Size
|
2.46 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
256 MB
|Internal Memory
|
256 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
2 MP (1600x1200 pixels, Fixed Focus, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1150 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4.5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
456 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
109 x 60 x 13.9 mm
|Weight
|
104 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
BlackBerry 5 (upgradable to v6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 1900 / 2100, HSDPA 900 / 1700 / 2100 )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, UMA (carrier dependent))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Class 10 (4+1/3+2 slots), 32 - 48 kbps Class 10, 236.8 kbps)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Dedicated music keys)
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, FLAC, WMA, AMR, OGG)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H.263, H.264, WMV)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Organizer, Voice memo/dial, Predictive text input, Windows Live Messenger, Gmail, Hotmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Qwerty (Touch-sensitive optical trackpad)
