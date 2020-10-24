Description

The Black Shark 4 has the same 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, MEMC technology support, and 1300 nits brightness. However, you don't get the pressure sensitive screen.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to only 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM instead of 16GB on Pro, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage option.

On the camera front, Black Shark 4 features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, HDR support, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone runs on JoyUI, based on Xiaomi's MIUI and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 4 Pro is juiced up by a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The phone also comes with dedicated mechanical shoulder buttons on the side.