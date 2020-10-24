4
Black Shark 4

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Black Shark 4 has the same 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, MEMC technology support, and 1300 nits brightness. However, you don't get the pressure sensitive screen. 

 

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to only 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM instead of 16GB on Pro, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage option. 

 

On the camera front, Black Shark 4 features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, HDR support, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. 

 

The phone runs on JoyUI, based on Xiaomi's MIUI and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 4 Pro is juiced up by a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The phone also comes with dedicated mechanical shoulder buttons on the side. 

Display

Type

Full HD+, AMOLED ( Samsung E4 Amoled, DCI-P3, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch-sensing, 1300 nits max brightness, HDR10+, MEMC)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB (LPDDR5)
Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, HDR support, 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP (f/2.4 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (120W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, Adreno 660 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (JoyUI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

WiFi 6 (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Barometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( In display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

BlackShark 4 series launched with 144Hz displays, Snapdragon 800-series chips

Black Shark 4 series has officially made an appearance online and is available for pre-orders only in China

Black Shark Image gallery

Latest Black Shark Mobiles

Black Shark Video gallery

