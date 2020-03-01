Description

Black Shark 3 Pro features a 7.1-inch Quad HD+ display with a screen resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, 483ppi pixel density, DCI-P3 colour gamut and 500nits brightness.. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage option.







On the camera front, Black Shark 3 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.







The phone runs on Android 10 and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 3 Pro is juiced up by a 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging support