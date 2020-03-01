  • 18:15 Apr 03, 2020
3 Pro
Black Shark 3 Pro

  Expected Launch : NA
  Operating System : Android 10
  Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  Battery : 5000 mAh
  Display : 7.1 inches
  Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  RAM : 12 GB
  Camera : 48MP + 13MP + 5MP
  Expandable : No

Description

Black Shark 3 Pro features a 7.1-inch Quad HD+ display with a screen resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, 483ppi pixel density, DCI-P3 colour gamut and 500nits brightness.. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage option.

 

On the camera front, Black Shark 3 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

 

The phone runs on Android 10 and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 3 Pro is juiced up by a 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging support

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (DCI-P3, 90Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch-sensing, 500 nits typ. brightness, HDR10+)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

7.1 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB (UFS 3.0)
Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP + 5MP (Triple Camera - 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (65W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

177.7 x 83.2 x 10.1 mm

Weight

256 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( In display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

