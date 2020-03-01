You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4700mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Black Shark 3 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 394 ppi pixel density, HDR 10+ support, 500 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage option.
On the camera front, Black Shark 3 features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.
The phone runs on Android 10 and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 3 is juiced up by a 4720mAh battery with 65W fast charging support
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (DCI-P3, 90Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch-sensing, 500 nits typ. brightness, HDR10+)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB (UFS 3.0)
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 13MP + 5MP (Triple Camera - 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4700mAh (65W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
220 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, E-Compass, Accelerometer, Barometer ( In display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
