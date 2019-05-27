You might like this
Black Shark 2 6GB
Price :
Rs. 29999
|
Rs. 29999
Product Features :
- Launch : 27 May, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.39 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 403ppi of pixel density, 108.9% DCI+P3 colour gamut and 430 nits brightness. The company is calling it a TrueView Display which restores true color to the screen. Under the hood, the gaming phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU which is backed by 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The Black Shark 2 has a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie. On the camera front, it is equipped with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.75 aperture, 0.8-micron pixel size along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, 2x lossless zoom and LED flash. There's a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the Black Shark 2 with f/2.0 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 108 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 430 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
394 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.39 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 12MP (Dual Rear Camera - 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.75 aperture, 0.8-micron pixel size along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, 2x lossless zoom and LED flash)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with support for 27W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
163.6 x 75.01 x 8.77 mm
|Weight
|
205 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Barometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (under-display) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Black Shark News
