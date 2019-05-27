Description

Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 403ppi of pixel density, 108.9% DCI+P3 colour gamut and 430 nits brightness. The company is calling it a TrueView Display which restores true color to the screen. Under the hood, the gaming phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU which is backed by 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Black Shark 2 has a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie. On the camera front, it is equipped with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.75 aperture, 0.8-micron pixel size along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, 2x lossless zoom and LED flash. There's a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the Black Shark 2 with f/2.0 aperture.