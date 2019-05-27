  • 10:48 Dec 21, 2019
2 6GB

Black Shark 2 6GB

Price :

Rs. 29999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 May, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Rs. 29999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 27 May, 2019
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.39 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 403ppi of pixel density, 108.9% DCI+P3 colour gamut and 430 nits brightness. The company is calling it a TrueView Display which restores true color to the screen. Under the hood, the gaming phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU which is backed by 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

The Black Shark 2 has a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie. On the camera front, it is equipped with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.75 aperture, 0.8-micron pixel size along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, 2x lossless zoom and LED flash. There's a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the Black Shark 2 with f/2.0 aperture.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 108 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 430 nits brightness)
Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

394 ppi

Screen Size

6.39 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 12MP (Dual Rear Camera - 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.75 aperture, 0.8-micron pixel size along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, 2x lossless zoom and LED flash)
Front Camera

20 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with support for 27W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

163.6 x 75.01 x 8.77 mm

Weight

205 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Barometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Fingerprint (under-display) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Black Shark 2 update brings Digital Wellbeing, GameDock 4.0, new security and more

Black Shark 2 update brings Digital Wellbeing, GameDock 4.0, new security and more

Among the new features to come to the Black Shark 2 is Google’s Digital Wellbeing which lets you track the amount of time you spend on each app.

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India | June 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India | June 2019

There are numerous handsets from multiple brands available in the market which are priced under 40K, but selecting best among the best is an uphill task. So to make it easy for you, here we have shortlisted a list of five smartphones available for under Rs 40,000 in India.

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Bringing the GAME to smartphones

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Bringing the GAME to smartphones

Here we compare the latest Nubia Red Magic 3 to the Black Shark 2 and find out which one of these two comes out on top in different scenarios and edges out as the better gaming smartphone.

Black Shark 2 to go on sale in India for the first time today

Black Shark 2 to go on sale in India for the first time today

he phone features Liquid Cooling 3.0, which includes a liquid-cooled plate along with liquid-cooled tube that cover all the heat-generating components of the CPU.

Our gaming experience in better than any other smartphone: Black Shark

Our gaming experience in better than any other smartphone: Black Shark

lack Shark 2 has a 4000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support that offers 30 minutes of gaming with just 5 minutes of charging and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie. On the camera front, it is equipped with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.75 aperture, 0.8-micron pixel size along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, 2x lossless zoom and LED flash.

Black Shark 2 with 6.39-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 855 SoC launched in India

Black Shark 2 with 6.39-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 855 SoC launched in India

Black Shark 2 comes with a Magic Press pressure-sensing technology to enable customisation of pressure sensitivity on the display.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Black Shark Image gallery

Latest Black Shark Mobiles

Black Shark Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies